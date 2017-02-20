Sports

McClymonds High School Raises Money for South Africa Trip
This past Sunday, a few of MACK’s State Championship football players, cheerleaders, and other students from the OUSD...
Sonoma State President Promotes  Higher Education in Church
Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki spoke last Sunday at Beebe Memorial Church in Oakland to encourage...
Attending College Doesn’t Close Racial Wage Gap, Says New Report
By Kirsten West Savali, The Root   Since the first iteration of slavery transformed into its more contemporary...
San Francisco First US City to Make Community College Free
  Courtesy of Telesur   In an age of rising higher education costs, San Francisco has become the first...
Oakland School’s Local Business Program Recognized as Best Practice to Stimulate Local Economy
   By Katy St. Clair   Oaklanders love Oakland and have demonstrated this love to Oakland’s schools by...
Book Review: The Blood of Emmett Till
  You really can’t remember.   For sure, something important happened years ago, something you should recall very...
Oakland’s Fantastic Negrito Wins Grammy for ‘The Last Days of Oakland’
    Oakland took home a Grammy award this Sunday when blues musician Fantastic Negrito won Best Contemporary...
Legendary Jazz Singer Al Jarreau, 76
By Britni Danielle, Ebony Just days after announcing that he was retiring from touring after being hospitalized for...
Oakland Youth Poet Laureate Azariah Cole-Shephard Honored by City
Azariah Cole-Shephard, the 18-year-old Oakland Youth Poet Laureate, was honored by the city this week for artistic contributions...
New Book Explores Photographer E.F. Joseph’s Photography Collection of African Americans in the Bay Area
  A new book has just come out, “The Picture Man: From the Collection of Bay Area Photographer...
Oscars Diversity Drought Ends But SF State Professors Have Mixed Reactions
  The nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards were announced last week, and there was one thing missing...
BOOK REVIEW: Tears We Cannot Stop – A Sermon to White  America
  I know what you’re thinking.   You’ve said that before, to a furrowed brow, a mischievous smile, a...
